CS Mutua Announces 1,100 Overseas Job Opportunities For Riders And Nannies

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced that 600 boda boda riders will be hired for jobs in Dubai, while 500 nannies will be employed in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on December 5, the CS revealed that officials from a United Arab Emirates company will be in Kenya next week to interview and recruit the motorcycle riders.

“Bodaboda riders are highly encouraged to apply. Successful candidates will undergo four months of training in Dubai, during which the company will assist them in obtaining UAE riding licenses,” said Mutua in his statement.

The selected riders will earn a salary of 2,925 dirhams (approximately Ksh. 104,000) for working 26 days a month, tax-free.

Candidates will need to have a valid Kenyan passport or proof of an eCitizen application, a Certificate of Good Conduct, and a valid rider’s license. While prior experience is not mandatory, it will be considered an advantage.

“For every delivery trip, riders will be earning 7.5 dirhams (Ksh. 263), having a daily minimum average of 15 trips. However, riders with initiative can make upwards of 30 deliveries per day, increasing their earnings,” the notice indicated.

The company will provide free accommodation, a work motorcycle with maintenance, medical care, and a work visa. However, pre-arrival costs, including a payment to the HR provider in Dubai, airfare, medical fees, and processing fees, will not be covered by the company.

These costs amount to approximately Ksh. 167,900. Banks are expected to offer loans to cover these expenses, with repayments due after the riders begin working in Dubai.

“The medical fee is paid first, and the remaining costs can be settled after passing the medicals. This ensures no unnecessary losses,” added the notice.

Interviews will be conducted in Nairobi and Malindi.

In Nairobi, they will take place from December 9 to 11 at Kamukunji TVC, while in Malindi, interviews will be held on December 13 and 14 at Kilifi North TVC. Ministry of Labour officials will be present to ensure that the recruitment process is ethical.

“Successful applicants must be ready to travel to Dubai before the end of the year. I encourage all hustlers, especially bodaboda riders, to seize this opportunity and try their luck,” stated Mutua.

In addition to the Dubai job opportunity, Mutua also announced that 500 nannies are being sought for employment in Saudi Arabia.

Applicants for these positions must have at least one year of childcare experience and any type of certificate or diploma.

Female candidates are preferred, and duties will include caring for children, helping with homework, and assisting with mobility, feeding, and bathing.

“A Saudi Arabian Human Resource team is currently in Kenya seeking to employ 500 Nannies for their company,” Mutua added.

The successful nannies will earn between 1,200 to 1,500 Riyals (approximately Sh41,000 to Sh52,000) per month, tax-free. The package also includes free accommodation, meals, transport, and medical care.

If nannies are dissatisfied with their assigned families, they will be reassigned. A medical fee of Sh13,500 is required, but the company will cover all other pre-arrival costs, including visas and airfare.

“The duties are child-focused only; no housemaid responsibilities,” the notice clarified.

The interviews for the nanny positions will take place on December 6 at The Nairobi National Polytechnic. Successful applicants for both positions should be prepared to travel before the end of the year or early next year.