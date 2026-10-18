CS Mvurya Appoints Secretariat for Pamoja AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya has appointed members of the secretariat of the Pamoja Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC).

In a Gazette notice dated October 16, 2026, Mvurya said the appointments took effect immediately, with the members serving from the same date.

The secretariat comprises Abdulkarim Kuchengwa, Anthony Mutu, Austine Oduor Otieno, Collins Rutto, Bernard Thuku, Brian Mumanthi Gitonga, Caroline Gacheri, Christine Gakii, Clive Jerry, Dain Flossy Kathoni, Dancan Macharia Gichore, Derrick Mwangi, Edith Chepngetich Letich, Elisha Simiyu, Eugene Omudek, Hamisi Mwakoja, Immanuel Kinuthia, Ivy Cherono Kittony, Jack Munialo, Linet Kathenya, Lorna Misoi, Mary Njeri Mwangi, Mary Waveti Mwiti, Miriam Koske and Mohamed Nur.

Other members are Mohamud Ali, Moses Odoyo, Natasha Nyakundi, Nicole Mwende Rigii, Nyatichi Nyasani, Patrick Korir, Patrick Gikonyo, Robert Joto, Ruth Muthui, Rachael Chemutai, Sahad Abdi Molu, Stephen Nyakuru, Tawfidah Chai, Zachary Oguda and Eliud Kipkeu.

The secretariat will be headed by Antony Emmanuel Inzahuli Lung’aho, who has been appointed Head of Secretariat.

“The appointment of the Members of the Secretariat shall be with effect from the 16th October, 2026,” the notice reads.

Mvurya said the secretariat was established to manage the extensive preparations required for the successful co-hosting of the 36th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027, and will require significant logistical planning and day-to-day coordination.

The appointments follow the establishment of the Pamoja AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee through Gazette Notice No. 4794 of 2026.

The secretariat will be based at the Ministry of Sports offices at Talanta Plaza in Upper Hill, Nairobi, where it will support the day-to-day management of the committee’s affairs.

East Africa is set to host AFCON after the successful hosting of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which was jointly organised by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from February 1 to 26, 2025.