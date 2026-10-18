Esther Ngari Appointed KEBS CEO

Esther Njeri Ngari has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) for a three-year term.

The appointment was announced by Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui in a Gazette notice dated October 16, 2026.

According to the notice, Ngari’s appointment took effect on October 13, 2026, under Section 5(1) of the Standards Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) of the Standards Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry appoints– Esther Njeri Ngari to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Bureau of Standards, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 13th October, 2026,” the notice reads.

Ngari had been serving as KEBS Managing Director before the formal appointment.

She takes over the leadership of the standards body following the departure of former Managing Director and CEO Bernard Njiraini, who was suspended and removed from office in 2023.

Njiraini’s removal followed a condemned sugar release scandal.