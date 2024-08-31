Dacre Montgomery Siblings: Getting to Know Saskia Montgomery

Dacre Kayd Montgomery-Harvey is an acclaimed actor known for his role as Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things.

He also starred as Jason Scott in the Power Rangers film.

Montgomery graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and has appeared in various projects, including Elvis and Better Watch Out.

He has openly discussed his experiences with bullying and anxiety during his school years, which have influenced his performances.

Siblings

Montgomery has one younger sister named Saskia Montgomery, who is 12 years younger than him.

He is very close with his sister and adores her, in contrast to his on-screen character Billy Hargrove who is abusive towards his younger step-sister Max in Stranger Things.

Career

Montgomery began his acting journey in theater at a young age, performing at just nine years old.

He took acting classes throughout his childhood, which laid the foundation for his future career.

His film debut came in 2011 with Betrand the Terrible, but it was his role as Jason Scott in the Power Rangers film in 2017 that marked his breakout moment.

This role introduced him to a wider audience and showcased his ability to take on action-oriented characters.

Montgomery is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Billy Hargrove in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, which aired from 2017 to 2022.

His performance in the series earned him critical acclaim and several award nominations, as he effectively portrayed a complex character who was both antagonistic and deeply troubled.

Also Read: Lana Del Rey Siblings: Get to Know Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant

This role allowed him to demonstrate his range as an actor, moving between intense drama and moments of vulnerability.

In addition to these significant roles, Montgomery appeared in the horror thriller Better Watch Out in 2016, which further showcased his versatility.

He also played a supporting role in the biopic Elvis in 2022, directed by Baz Luhrmann, which added to his growing list of impressive credits.

Looking ahead, Montgomery is set to star in the upcoming thriller film Went Up the Hill, scheduled for release in 2024.

His career has seen a steady rise since his early days in theater, and with several acclaimed projects under his belt and more on the horizon, Dacre Montgomery is poised for continued success in the entertainment industry.

His talent and versatility make him an actor to watch in the coming years.

Awards and accolades

Montgomery has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his talent and contributions to film and television.

He has one win and five nominations in various prestigious awards.

At the MTV Movie + TV Awards, Montgomery was nominated in 2018 for the Scene Stealer category.

He received two nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, one in 2018 and another in 2020, both for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his role in Stranger Things.

Additionally, Montgomery was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2017 for Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi.

He won the IMDb STARmeter Award in 2019 for Breakout Star and was nominated for a CinEuphoria Award in 2023 as part of the Best Ensemble – International Competition for his work in Elvis.