Dan Dierdorf is a former NFL offensive lineman, longtime sports broadcaster, and Hall of Famer with an estimated net worth of $16 million. After establishing himself as one of the National Football League’s most dominant offensive tackles during the 1970s and early 1980s, Dierdorf enjoyed another successful career behind the microphone, spending decades as a football analyst for major television networks.

His wealth comes from his NFL playing career, lucrative broadcasting contracts, endorsements, and other business ventures accumulated over more than five decades in professional football.

Dan Dierdorf Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth Jun 29, 1949 Place of Birth Canton

NFL Career Built a Hall of Fame Legacy

Born on June 29, 1949, in Canton, Ohio, Dierdorf attended Glenwood High School before earning a scholarship to the University of Michigan. He quickly became one of college football’s premier offensive linemen, earning All-American honors during his senior season.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Dierdorf in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft, beginning a 13-year career with the franchise.

After becoming a full-time starter, he developed into one of football’s most respected offensive tackles. Between 1974 and 1978, Dierdorf earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections while receiving multiple First-Team All-Pro honors.

One of the most remarkable stretches of his career came from 1976 through 1978, when he was named NFL Players Association Offensive Lineman of the Year three straight times. During portions of that period, he famously went entire seasons without allowing a quarterback sack, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s elite pass protectors.

Despite battling knee injuries later in his career, Dierdorf remained a key figure for the Cardinals until retiring following the 1983 season.

His outstanding achievements eventually earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, recognizing his place among the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history.

Dan Dierdorf’s NFL Salary

While today’s NFL stars routinely sign contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, player salaries were significantly smaller during Dierdorf’s era.

At the height of his career, he reportedly earned between $100,000 and $150,000 annually, making him one of the better-paid offensive linemen of the 1970s.

Across his entire playing career, Dierdorf is estimated to have earned roughly $1 million to $1.5 million in salary and bonuses. Although modest by modern standards, those earnings laid the financial foundation for his later success.

Broadcasting Career Increased His Wealth

After retiring from football, Dierdorf seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting, where he became one of the most recognizable NFL analysts on television.

He initially joined radio in St. Louis before moving to CBS Sports as an NFL color commentator. His profile grew even larger when he joined ABC’s “Monday Night Football”, working alongside legendary broadcasters Al Michaels and Frank Gifford for more than a decade.

Following his departure from ABC, Dierdorf returned to CBS, continuing to call NFL games with broadcasters including Verne Lundquist, Dick Enberg, and Greg Gumbel.

His broadcasting career lasted nearly four decades before he stepped away from national television. He later served as the radio analyst for Michigan Wolverines football before retiring from broadcasting in 2021.

Those television and radio contracts became the largest contributor to his long-term wealth.

Life Beyond Football

Away from football, Dierdorf has remained active in the St. Louis community. He previously co-owned Dierdorf and Hart’s Steakhouse alongside former Cardinals quarterback Jim Hart.

Despite retiring from broadcasting, he continues to make occasional appearances at football events and Hall of Fame activities celebrating his career.

Personal Life

Dan Dierdorf is married to his wife, Debbie, and they have two daughters, Dana and Katie. The family has maintained strong ties to St. Louis, where Dierdorf spent both his playing career and much of his broadcasting life.

Also Read: Ryan Kalil Net Worth