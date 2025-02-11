Dan Maanzo And Jane Njeri Ranked Most Popular Senator, Women Rep

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri have been ranked as the most popular leaders in their respective capacities, according to the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Performance Index 2024.

Njeri emerged as the most popular Woman Representative with an approval rating of 52%, while Maanzo topped the Senate rankings with 52%. He tied in first place with Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango.

The survey, conducted between October and December 2024, covered all 47 counties, sampling 39,795 respondents. Data was collected through Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and analyzed using SPSS.

Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo and her Homa Bay counterpart Joyce Bensuda Atieno tied for second place, each scoring 46%.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro were ranked the most popular Members of Parliament, with Owino scoring 72% and Nyoro following at 71%.

Kabuchai MP Joseph Simiyu and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui tied for third place with 62%, while MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba, John Waluke, Peter Salasya, and Erustus Kivasu secured the fifth position, each with 61%.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata was ranked the most popular county chief with a 68% approval rating. He was followed by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya at 64% and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga at 61%.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o came in fourth, while Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo and Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich tied for fifth, scoring 59% and 57%, respectively.

Murang’a and Homa Bay counties were recognized for excelling in various service delivery sectors. The report noted that while some counties prioritized immediate impact, others focused on long-term planning, delaying visible benefits to residents.

Kenyans overwhelmingly supported the 2010 Constitution, hoping devolution would bring resources and decision-making power closer to the people. However, the report highlights that many counties continue to struggle to meet public expectations.

“While most county governments appreciate this reality and work to deliver quick results, others prioritize extensive planning in their early stages. Regardless of different leadership styles, the critical factor is ensuring that people feel the impact of devolution in their daily lives. County governments must understand public perceptions and align their strategies accordingly,” the report states.

The CountyTrak index assessed counties and their leadership based on multiple performance indicators, including service delivery in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, water management, trade, and tourism.