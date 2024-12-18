David And Victoria Beckham Enjoy $365 Date Night At Eleven Madison Park

David and Victoria Beckham had a luxurious date night at the world-famous Eleven Madison Park in New York City, enjoying a $365-per-person vegan tasting menu.

The couple, who were seen at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, shared their experience on social media, with David, 49, calling it a “spectacular” evening.

The Beckhams savored the 10-course meal, which included vegan dishes such as rice with Thai basil, marinated leek salad, and creamy avocado with fava bean puree.

David expressed his delight with each dish, even joking about being “blown away” by the meal, particularly the tofu dish and the various mushroom preparations.

“Bread like no other bread & dairy-free butter,” he said about the freshly baked loaf served with vegan pumpkin butter. He also praised the final course, a squash dish served in a flavorful broth, as “ridiculously good.”

In addition to the meal, the couple enjoyed dessert, including honey with apple shaved ice and grape mochi wrapped in a candied grape leaf. David thanked the head chef, Daniel Humm, for the incredible experience, calling it “pure genius.”

After their meal, the Beckhams made a surprise appearance at a private holiday party at the restaurant’s exclusive Clemente Bar. The couple, married since 1999, were clearly impressed by the fine dining experience and the “great wine and even better company.”