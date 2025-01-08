David Carr Siblings: Get to Know Derek and Darren Carr

David Duke Carr is a former NFL quarterback who played for ten seasons, primarily with the Houston Texans, where he was the first overall pick in the 2002 draft.

He also played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers, winning a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011.

After retiring, Carr became an analyst for the NFL Network and currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Bakersfield Christian High School.

Siblings

David has two siblings, Derek Carr, who is also an NFL quarterback, and Darren Carr, who serves as the head football coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.

David, born in 1979, was the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, while Derek, born in 1991, entered the league in 2014.

The Carr family, including their parents Rodger and Sheryl, has a strong football legacy, with both David and Derek achieving notable success in their careers.

NFL career

Carr was drafted first overall by the Houston Texans in the 2002 NFL Draft, making him the franchise’s inaugural draft pick.

His rookie season was particularly challenging; he faced significant adversity, including being sacked a record 76 times, which had a profound impact on his development and confidence as a quarterback.

Despite these struggles, Carr demonstrated flashes of potential during his early years.

In his rookie season, he completed 53.5% of his passes for 3,400 yards, along with 9 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Over the next few years, he continued to develop but faced inconsistent performance and team struggles, largely due to coaching changes and an unstable offensive line.

After five seasons with the Texans, during which he experienced both highs and lows, Carr was released in 2007 as the team decided to move in a different direction.

He then signed with the Carolina Panthers as a backup to Jake Delhomme.

During his time with the Panthers, Carr played sparingly, appearing in only three games throughout the season.

In 2012, he joined the New York Giants as a backup quarterback.

Although he did not see significant playing time, he played a crucial role during their Super Bowl run that season.

Carr concluded his playing career with a brief stint at the San Francisco 49ers but did not make a substantial impact there.

Retirement

Carr announced his retirement from professional football in 2013 after struggling to find a starting position.

He recognized that it was time to step away from playing and pursue other opportunities within the sport.

Following his retirement, Carr transitioned into sports analysis and became an NFL analyst for the NFL Network.

In this role, he provides insights on player performance, game strategies, and various aspects of football.

In addition to his work as an analyst, Carr has embraced coaching.

He took on the role of offensive coordinator at Bakersfield Christian High School in California, allowing him to mentor young athletes and share his extensive knowledge of the game.

Accolades

Carr’s career accolades include being a Super Bowl champion (XLVI) with the New York Giants, where he contributed to their victory over the New England Patriots.

He was recognized as the NFL completion percentage leader in 2006, achieving a career-high completion rate of 68.9%.

Additionally, Carr was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2002, highlighting his promising start in the league.

Despite facing challenges throughout his career, including being labeled a draft bust, Carr’s achievements reflect his resilience and contributions to the teams he played for during his tenure in the NFL.