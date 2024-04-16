DCI Boss Behind Arati Threat Audio Sent on Leave as Governor Claims Life in Danger

Kisii Governor Paul Simba Arati says his life is in danger.

This comes after a viral audio, which has been circulated on social media purporting to be of a high-ranking officer in Kisii County issuing plans to have the governor arrested.

The officer in the audio who is the Kisii County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Catherine Njue has been asked to proceed on leave.

This is aimed at easing pressure on her and help in an investigation that has been launched. But there are other forces asking her to stay put and in office.

There are now fears if anything happens to Arati or his team the police and in particular the officer will be asked to explain.

“She is under pressure and has since been summoned to Nairobi and asked to go for leave. It is embarrassing to the service,” said a senior officer aware of the developments.

The lawyers representing Arati recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters over the audio.

Speaking at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Monday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said they submitted a formal statement of complaints.

They left a letter addressed to the police detailing their complaints. According to the letter to DCI, the governor stated that CCIO based in Kisii is heard inter alia plotting with other officers to plant weapons at his home in Kisii, and in various residents.

Orengo said that based on the leaked audio on social media, which is alleged to have been the voice of Kisii CCIO, the life of the governor is in danger, and the detectives should step in without delay.

“Simba Arati has been operating in Kisii under difficult circumstances, and we believe that there is constant harassment, intimidation and persecution meted against Governor Arati,” Orengo said.

He stated the leaked clip is part of the evidence that they have submitted to the police for investigation. According to Orengo, the motive is to ensure that the governor is not given humble time to deliver his promises to the people.

“This is to make sure that Governor Arati is not given the space to undertake his roles and duties. We are not sure that the police are going to undertake the assurance that they have given us but they have told us that they are going to take action.”

Orengo said t the detectives had assured them of Arati’s security. The officer was captured on tape saying they are using all the state resources to frustrate the governor, who was elected on ODM ticket in the last election.

“If it cannot come to an end through official action, I’m sure the people of Kisii, the people in Kenya as a whole are not going to take it lightly without breaking some interventions, and we know what those interventions could.”

Senior Counsel and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said that they are expecting the police to take action immediately since the governor is not safe to operate in Kisii.

“This is a unique complaint. Governor Arati has launched a complaint with DCI against the DCI. So, we want to see action being taken,” he said.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, said that the threats have affected the functions of the governor adding they will wait to see what the police will do.

“These threats have caused our client Governor Arati, and have affected his ability to function as a governor because he can no longer stay in a place that is hostile, and the hospitality is being perpetuated by the persons who are supposed to be protecting him,” Ndegwa said.

There are claims the officer and others in the county are being used by two politicians to frustrate Arati.