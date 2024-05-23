Decomposed Body of Woman Found in House in Embu

Police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a house in Karurumo, Runyenjes, Embu County.

The body of Lilian Nkatha Marete was found decomposed in a house it had been in for three days.

She was last seen in the area on May 19, police and locals said.

Locals told police they were disturbed by a bad smell from the house where the body was found. The body belongs to a caretaker who has been staying there.

He is yet to be found, police said adding a hunt on him is ongoing.

Police visited the scene and broke into the house and found the body of the woman.

The body had visible injuries on the head, neck and left arm.

The officers said they suspect she was also raped and sodomised.

A pool of blood was found on the floor in the house.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found near his house in Ngerenya, Kilifi County.

The man had a deep cut in the back of his head when the body was discovered on Tuesday evening, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

He was identified as Charles Changawa. Police said he was killed at his home. Investigations into the murder are ongoing.