Dennis Collins, born on January 28, 1965, is 60 years old. He is a celebrated American entrepreneur and classic car aficionado best known for his expertise in Jeep restorations and for appearing on the hit reality show Fast N’ Loud. Based in Wylie, Texas, Collins has turned his childhood passion into a multimillion-dollar empire.

Dennis Collins Age 60 years as of 2025 Date of Birth January 28, 1965 Place of Birth Texas Zodiac Sign Aquarius

Early Life

Dennis Collins developed an interest in cars at a very young age, playing with Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars on his bedroom floor. This early fascination grew into a lifelong obsession. In high school, he drove a blue 1966 Ford Mustang. He later pursued higher education at the University of Texas at Dallas, where he earned degrees in Economics and Finance.

Career Journey

After college, Dennis quickly realized his entrepreneurial calling. In 1984, he founded Collins Brothers Jeep, a company dedicated to Jeep Wrangler and CJ series restorations and conversions. For nearly three decades, his shop has grown into a reputable name among Jeep lovers across the U.S. He also runs Black Mountain Jeep Conversions, adding another dimension to his automotive business.

Apart from Jeeps, Collins has a deep interest in Healeys. He’s owned or worked on over 200 models, including the famed Goldie 100-6 show car. He even owns the very first Nash-Healey, a 1950 classic believed by some to be the first true sports car.

Reality TV Fame

Dennis gained national attention after appearing on Fast N’ Loud, a Discovery Channel show that follows car restoration projects. He appeared alongside longtime friend and fellow gearhead Richard Rawlings. The duo met in 1996 during a Harley Davidson ride from Dallas to Daytona. Collins and Jay Riecke frequently appeared as high-profile car buyers on the show, which also featured fabricator Aaron Kaufman.

One of Collins’ most notable buys was the Lawn Man Mustang, a Super Boss 429 horsepower car purchased for under $100,000—despite similar models fetching upwards of $2 million. In 2017, he made headlines by selling six of his Mustangs at the Barrett-Jackson auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona, many of which broke world records, including:

A 1989 Mustang LX Hatchback 5.0 sold for $71,500

A 1990 7UP Limited Edition Mustang sold for $82,500

A 1999 Mustang 35th Anniversary Edition sold for $55,000

Personal Life

Dennis Collins and his wife Kim have been married since 1993 and live in Texas. They have two grown children. Collins and Rawlings once held the Cannonball Run record for the fastest drive from New York to Los Angeles, completing the 2,811-mile journey in 31 hours and 59 minutes at an average speed of 87.6 MPH—a record that stood until 2013.

Real Estate

Collins’ former home in Murphy, Texas, spanned two acres and included a 7,964-square-foot ranch-style house and an elaborate garage complex with space for over 20 cars. The property also featured:

A helicopter-friendly baseball diamond

A luxury outdoor area with a V-shaped pool, hot tub, and sound system

A private guest wing with a full kitchen and living room

A 600-square-foot boutique-style closet with a private staircase

The property was listed for $1.988 million in 2017. Dennis and his wife later built a contemporary home on a nearby golf course.

