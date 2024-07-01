Dez Bryant Net Worth

Dez Bryant, a retired American football wide receiver, has a net worth of $16 million. This wealth is largely attributed to his NFL career earnings, which total approximately $54 million. Bryant played in the NFL from 2010 to 2020, spending most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. During his time with the Cowboys, he earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named an All-Pro in 2014. He concluded his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Dez Bryant Contracts

In 2015, Dez Bryant signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys, which included $45 million in guaranteed money. This significant contract was notable for a wide receiver and sparked debates about its worthiness. Despite some skepticism, Bryant delivered strong performances in 2016 and 2017, helping the Cowboys secure two NFC East titles.

Bryant’s career with the Cowboys ended in 2018 when he was released. He then signed with the New Orleans Saints but suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his first game, sidelining him for the season.

Early Life

Desmond Bryant was born on November 4, 1988, on Galveston Island, Texas, to his 15-year-old mother Angela. He faced a challenging upbringing, with his mother being arrested for dealing crack cocaine when he was eight. During his time at Lufkin High School, Bryant lived in eight different homes. He excelled in football, leading his team to a 14-1 record in his junior year. As a senior, he recorded 53 receptions for 1,207 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning an All-State selection. Bryant was also a top competitor in track and field in Texas, particularly in the triple jump.

Collegiate Career

Bryant chose to attend Oklahoma State University, where he played for the Cowboys football team. As a freshman, he finished second on the team with 43 receptions for 622 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. In his sophomore year, Bryant posted 87 receptions for 1,480 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns, earning All-American honors. However, he was ruled ineligible for most of the 2009 season due to violating an NCAA bylaw.

Dallas Cowboys

Bryant was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2010 NFL Draft. He had an impressive rookie season, with 45 receptions for 561 yards and six receiving touchdowns. In 2011, he improved to 63 receptions for 928 yards and nine touchdowns, and in 2012, he further excelled with 92 receptions for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 2013 season saw Bryant achieve career highs with 93 catches and 13 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His most productive NFL season came in 2014, with 88 catches for 1,320 yards and an NFL-leading 16 touchdowns, resulting in a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. The Cowboys advanced to the playoffs but lost in the Divisional Round to the Green Bay Packers.

Bryant suffered a foot injury at the start of the 2015 season, limiting his playtime. He returned in Week 8 and finished the season with 31 receptions for 401 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, despite another injury, he recorded 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns, earning his third Pro Bowl selection. His final season with the Cowboys in 2017 saw him achieve 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns, though the team missed the playoffs. The Cowboys released Bryant in spring 2018 after eight seasons with the team.

New Orleans Saints

Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints nine weeks into the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles tendon during team practice and was placed on injured reserve without playing any games.

Baltimore Ravens

After recovering from his Achilles injury, Bryant joined the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was promoted to the active roster in November but was sidelined in December due to COVID-19. In Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bryant caught his first touchdown pass since 2017. He finished the season with six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Legal Trouble

Bryant faced legal issues in 2011 when he was sued for nonpayment of legal fees and jewelry he acquired on credit while a student-athlete. The case was settled in court. In 2012, he was arrested on a domestic violence charge for allegedly hitting his mother Angela. In 2016, Texas state senator Royce West sued Bryant for allegedly damaging West’s rental home in DeSoto, Texas.

Dez Bryant Wife and Children

Bryant has two sons, Dez Jr. and Zayne. He is in a relationship with Ilyne Nash.