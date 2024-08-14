DIG Masengeli Moves Top APS Officers in Changes 

Acting Inspector General of National police service Gilbert Masengeli on Wednesday August 14 announced changes in the Administration Police Service.

More than ten senior officers were shuffled in the changes.

Masengeli who is the Deputy Inspector General of APS moved Dr. Masoud Mwinyi from Director logistics and named him the Principal Deputy DIG, APS.

He also moved Davis Lumwatu who has been the Principal Deputy DIG, APS and named him Commandant NPS College, Embakasi A campus.

Immediate former Commandant NPS College, Embakasi A campus James Kamau was named the in charge Border police Unit.

Kamau had also acted as DIG APS for two weeks.

According to the changes, Director training at APS headquarters Ibrahim Jillo was named the deputy Commandant Embakasi A campus while Lazarus Opicho who was based at APS headquarters was moved to Security of Government Buildings (SGB) and named the Commandant

Director Research and Training Dr. Mark Leleruk was moved and named the Director Training and Reforms while Chridtine Temko was moved from from Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Athi River to Director Legal at APS headquarters.

The commandant of SGB Wambua Kisyungu was moved and named the Director Logistics.

The Director of operations at Border Patrol Unit John Shamala was moved to Rapid Deployment Unit as the in charge to replace Lawrence who was transferred to Rift Valley and named the regional boss.

These are the first changes Masengeli is making as the DIG APS.

Masengeli did not name a new commander for the Special Operations Group (SOG) which he led until his movement to APS headquarters in July 2024 with insiders saying he has special attention to the unit charged with fighting terrorism at the border regions.

The Kenya-Somalia border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.