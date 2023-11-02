Documents Refugees Need to Get Employment, Services in Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gazetted refugee documents as essential for accessing government and private sector services in Kenya.

Kindiki backdated the gazettement to September 2023 which will among others enhance employability opportunities and other empowerment pathways for the group.

The documents include asylum seeker pass, proof of registration, movement pass, letter of recognition, refugees identity card and conventional travel document.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares the following documents as Refugee Identification Documents for purposes of acquiring services provided by the Government of Kenya,” read part of the notice dated September 19.

The Commissioner for Refugee Affairs John Burugu hailed the move as a major milestone in the refugee empowerment, dignifying their identities and the right step forward on social economic inclusion of refugee and asylum seekers in Kenya.

“The gazettement enhances employability opportunities and other empowerment pathways, skilling, attachment and overall enjoyment of refugee rights on livelihoods, education, health, social protection and documentation,” he said.

This is part of plans to solve Kenya’s longstanding refugee situation.

Kenya currently hosts close to 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers, with more than 577,000 registered and more than 200,000 profiled in Dadaab and Kakuma.

Besides the consequent financial burden, the situation continues to pose serious security challenges, which will also form an important aspect of the marshal plan.

According to Internal Security and National Administration PS Raymond Omollo, the refugee crisis has presented significant security challenges for Kenya, with intelligence reports showing instances during which this population has been used as a cover for criminal and terrorist activities.

The situation has also brought to light an increase in smuggling and human trafficking, which Omollo said the government of Kenya has undertaken to address through the Refugees Act, No 10 of 2021.

In May, 2023 Immigration Principal Julius Bitok said he had launched a technical team that will design a comprehensive strategy for the refugees’ repatriation and integration.

The Intergovernmental Steering Committee on Kenya’s Marshal Plan for Refugees was expected to draft viable proposals on support for displaced persons with a view to reducing overreliance on humanitarian aid.

He said the framework will take a development-oriented approach in harnessing the refugees’ inherent social-economic potential to empower them and promote their self-reliance.

“It aims at enhancing access to effective registration, documentation, basic services such as education, healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), energy, jobs and livelihoods,” the PS said.

According to the PS, the plan will also guide the conversion of refugee camps to integrated settlements and expand their access to support for safe and dignified repartition as envisioned in the Global Compact on Refugees.