Donald Trump Launches Bitcoin-Themed Sneakers, Announces Limited Edition Line

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a new line of Bitcoin-themed sneakers through a recent post on Truth Social. Trump, who spoke at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, shared his excitement about the new product line, describing it as “GREAT!”

The sneakers, named “Crypto President High Tops,” come in two colors: an orange pair priced at $499 and a black pair available for $299. Each pair is a limited edition and individually numbered, with some randomly autographed by the 45th President.

Trump’s announcement follows the success of his earlier “Fight, Fight, Fight” high tops, which have reportedly sold out. The Bitcoin-themed sneakers can be pre-ordered now, with payment options including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.