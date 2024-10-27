Don’t Deny Us Heaven, Ruto Tells Religious Leaders As He Defends Politicians’ Right To Worship

President William Ruto has urged religious leaders to welcome politicians into places of worship, emphasizing that politicians are believers too.

Speaking during a church service at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moiben, Uasin Gishu, the President explained that his faith is a core part of his life and his ambitions for the future.

“As a Christian, when we come to church, it is not for politics; it is for worship,” Ruto said.

“We are here because we have faith and believe in heaven just like everyone else.”

The President’s remarks follow complains within religious circles about unfulfilled promises made by the Kenya Kwanza government, especially regarding economic relief and living costs.

Many citizens and religious leaders had shown initial support for the government’s pledges to improve the nation, though some now voice concerns over rising costs of living and additional taxes.

“I humbly ask, please don’t deny us heaven simply because we are politicians,” Ruto added. “Politics is a job, not a sin.”

He called on the church to work in unity with the government for Kenya’s prosperity, highlighting that Kenya is a nation founded on faith and respect for worship.