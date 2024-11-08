DP Kindiki in Botswana for First International Assignment

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki left the country for Botswana in his first international assignment since becoming the second-in-command.

Kindiki will attend the inauguration of new Botswana’s President Duma Boko who was elected last week.

Kindiki is representing president William Ruto at the inauguration ceremony which will be held on Friday, at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

This marks his first trip out of the country in about two years.

While serving as the interior Cabinet Secretary, Kindiki never traveled out of the country. His handlers said he did not like traveling.

His new role as the DP will now see him travel more often.

His predecessor Rigathi Gachagua too was not sent to such events for political reasons.

The trip comes just hours after he officially assumed office at Harambee Annex. He said he had done much at the interior ministry.

Kindiki was accompanied by Senators Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) and Eddy Oketch (Migori) and National Assembly Members; Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), John Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa), Victor Koech (Chepalungu), and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem).

The trip and those accompanying him are seen as political because Kindiki is trying to curve a national image for now ahead of a grueling political season.