DTB tightens Northern Kenya footprint with Isiolo branch opening

Listed banking solutions provider Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited (NSE: DTK) has accelerated plans to expand its Northern Kenya branch network by opening a full-service branch in Isiolo town.

To meet growing demand for physical banking solutions in vast Northern Kenya, DTB’s new Isiolo county branch follows a similar opening in Garissa town late last year as part of the bank’s customer portfolio diversification plan.

DTB’s strategic focus on agricultural, education, and personal banking has expanded its branch network to 94 branches in Kenya.

Speaking following the opening of the new Isiolo branch, DTB Kenya Managing Director Murali Natarajan said the bank is accelerating efforts to deliver services to its growing base of retail, Small and micro enterprise merchants, agri-business, and corporate clients.

“We are taking financial inclusion seriously, and by establishing a presence in Isiolo, we are bringing our banking services closer to individuals and businesses contributing to the region’s economy and creating opportunities for its future. We recognise the potential of Northern Kenya and want to be a partner to the people, enterprises and communities building the future,” Natarajan said.

Speaking at the launch, on behalf of Isiolo County Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, the County’s Deputy Governor Dr James Lowasa said: “For a County like Isiolo with its strategic location and growing economic opportunities, having more banking services within reach can make a meaningful difference to our traders, pastoralist communities, entrepreneurs and young people. We welcome DTB’s investment in Isiolo and look forward to partnerships that will help our people access financial solutions, grow their businesses and participate fully in the country’s economic development.”

For DTB, the opening represents not only an increase in its physical footprint but the Bank’s commitment to extending financial services to communities with diverse needs and supporting economic activity across Kenya’s regions.

DTB is in the process of setting up branches in Homa Bay, Kawangware, Ruiru, Redhill-Runda, and Parklands. The expansion reflects DTB’s broader strategy of combining physical banking infrastructure with digital solutions to make financial services more accessible, convenient and responsive to customer needs

The Bank’s expansion also reinforces support for a wider range of economic activities, from pastoralist enterprises and small traders to established businesses and emerging industries, supporting Kenya’s economic development