Emma Coronel Aispuro – The Enigmatic Wife Of El Chapo With A Rumored Net Worth Of $5 Billion

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 33-year-old American former teenage queen, was born on July 2, 1989, in San Francisco, California.

She gained prominence due to her association with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, the notorious Mexican drug lord.

Born on April 4, 1957, in Sinaloa, Mexico, El Chapo rose to prominence as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful and ruthless drug trafficking organizations in the world.

El Chapo Wife Net Worth $5 Billion Real Name Emma Coronel Aispuro Date of Birth July 2, 1989 Place of Birth Francisco, California Nationality American

Throughout his criminal career, El Chapo accumulated immense wealth, estimated to be in the billions of dollars.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting: A Cricketing Legend’s Fortunes

However, his illicit activities and involvement in the drug trade have caused immeasurable harm and devastation to communities affected by drug addiction and violence.

El Chapo’s cunning and ability to evade capture made him a legendary figure. He gained international attention for his daring escapes from high-security prisons in Mexico, which only added to his notoriety.

His elusive nature and influence in the drug trade earned him a place on the Forbes list of the world’s most powerful people multiple times.

Also Read: Michael Oher: From Adversity To Success

Despite the criminal activities associated with his name, El Chapo’s life and exploits have become the subject of fascination for many.

His story has inspired books, documentaries, and even a popular Netflix series called “Narcos: Mexico.”

About Emma Coronel Aispuro

Emma Coronel Aispuro, born on July 3, 1989, in California, USA, became widely recognized as El Chapo’s wife. Their relationship and her involvement in his criminal activities brought her into the spotlight.

However, limited information is available about her own background and personal achievements.

During the summer of 2011, Coronel gave birth to twin girls at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California.

To protect her husband, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, his name was not included on the birth certificates.

In a 2016 Telemundo interview, Coronel expressed concern for her husband’s safety and pleaded for justice.

She stood by El Chapo during his 2019 trial in New York, attending court almost daily as a show of support. Coronel also made an appearance on the reality show “Cartel Crew” on VH1, where she was interviewed about her life.

El Chapo Wife Net Worth

El Chapo wife net worth net worth is approximately $5 billion. Her estimated wealth is believed to stem from her association with El Chapo and his illegal activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...