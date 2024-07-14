Elon Musk Endorses Trump Moments After Shooting at His Rally

Elon Musk posted on X that he “fully” endorses Donald Trump moments after the former president and presumptive Republican nominee was rushed off stage by secret service members following gunshots at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X, which he owns.

Trump was taken to a local medical facility, where he is receiving care. His spokesman said the former president “will be fine.” Trump had what appeared to be blood on the side of his head and his ear.

In a separate post, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and defense contractor SpaceX, shared a photo showing Trump pumping his fist into the air with the American flag behind him and with secret service members scrambling to protect him. Musk also compared Trump to Theodore Roosevelt, who survived an assassination attempt while campaigning for president in 1912.

One spectator from the rally is dead, and a second is in serious condition, according to the district attorney in Butler County, where the rally took place. The shooter is dead, NBC News confirms.

While Musk hadn’t directly endorsed Trump prior to Saturday’s event, he had made clear that he was opposing President Joe Biden’s return to the White House. He claimed in a post in March that he was not going to donate money to either candidate for president.

Musk met with Trump earlier this year at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach and said at Tesla’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting that he has “had some conversations” with Trump. Musk also said at that event that Trump “does call me out of the blue for no reason.”

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Musk has donated a “sizable” but undisclosed amount to a pro-Trump super PAC called America PAC.

Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $250 billion, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, hedge fund billionaires Ken Griffin and Paul Singer met with Trump recently about donating to his campaign, according to Bloomberg.

The shooting took place Saturday evening in Butler, Pa., while Trump was addressing a crowd ahead of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Video of the incident showed that as gunshots were heard, Trump grabbed his ear before his security detail swarmed around him. As he was taken away, footage showed blood on his face.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said the police department was sending more officers to certain sites, including Trump Tower, the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street, Foley Square and City Hall.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers condemned political violence and expressed relief that Trump is safe.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

By Agencies