Embakasi Gas Plant Had Application Rejected Thrice – EPRA

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage and filling plant in Embakasi where an explosion occurred on Thursday night did not have the necessary approvals.

The 11.30 pm explosion has thus far killed three and injured more than 200.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Friday said the gas refilling plant had its applications rejected as it did not meet the set criteria for an LPG storage and filling plant in that area.

The authority revealed that it received the applications on March 19, 2023, June 20 2023 and July 31, 2023.

“The main reason for the rejection was the failure of the designs to meet the safety distances stipulated in the Kenya Standard,” it said.

EPRA said it rejected the applications due to the high population density around the proposed site.

It further revealed that it requested the applicant to submit a Qualitative Risk Assessment indicating the radiation blast profiles in the unfortunate case of an explosion.

“The blast profiles are simulated by use of computer software and indicate the effect of a typical blast in terms of heat radiation and tremor/vibration and are useful in reviewing the safety of the surrounding areas,” EPRA added.

But according to the government agency, the applicant did not submit QRA resulting in the rejection of the applications.

“Email correspondences providing reasons for the rejection were sent to the applicant,” it added.

EPRA noted that it has formulated short and medium-term measures to ensure the safety of all LPG plants in the country is guaranteed.

“This is through actions such as undertaking detailed technical audits of all licensed LPG plants in the country to ensure high safety integrity status in terms of health, safety, security and environment,” Epra said, adding that administrative actions are always taken to ensure that operating licenses for all plants rated below the high safety integrity status are revoked.