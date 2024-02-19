Employee of Beauty Products Company Chemi and Cotex Charged with Stealing Sh39 Million

An employee of Chemi and Cotex (K) Limited was Monday charged with stealing over Sh39 million which came to his possession by virtue of his employment.

He appeared before a Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court.

Wycliff Mwangi Githinji was released on bail after denying the charge.

He is accused of stealing the said money between January 1, 2022, and December 7, 2023, alongside others not before the court.

Githiniji through his lawyer Kiriko Ndegwa asked senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi to admit him to reasonable bail and bond term.

The court heard that Githinji who was only a week old in his marriage was arrested on February 14, and that he was illegally detained .

“He is asthmatic he was only a week old in his Marriage. I ask the court to reunite him with his spouse,” the lawyer said.

The prosecution however told the court that the issue raised about Githinji being illegally detained was a constitutional issue outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Ochoi released him on a bond of Sh5 million and an alternative cash bail of Sh3 million

He directed Githinii to pursue the infringement of his rights on the right forum

The matter will be mentioned on March 4, for pre trial purposes.