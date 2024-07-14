fbpx
    Euro 2024 Final: Prince William, PM Sir Keir Starmer To Attend England Vs Spain Match

    Andrew Walyaula
    All eyes are on the Euro 2024 final as England faces off against Spain, with notable dignitaries in attendance.

    Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales will be among the spectators, accompanied by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

    Prince William, President of the Football Association (FA), has been a steadfast supporter throughout England’s journey to the final.

    His enthusiasm peaked after England’s semi-final triumph over the Netherlands, where substitute Ollie Watkins secured victory with a thrilling last-minute goal.

    Ahead of this highly anticipated match, the royal family has been vocal in their support.

    The King praised the team’s performance and expressed hope for a decisive victory without the need for extra-time heroics.

    This isn’t the first time royal members have shown their passion for football. Previously, Prince William and Prince George attended the 2021 Euros final at Wembley, witnessing England’s heartbreak against Italy.

    The excitement isn’t limited to the royals. Businesses across England are preparing for a surge in activity, with plans to adjust opening hours around the match.

    Supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Lidl are altering their schedules, while pubs and shops are gearing up for an influx of customers watching the game.

    As kickoff approaches at 20:00 BST, thousands of England supporters are expected to flood Berlin’s Olympiastadion. The nation holds its breath in hopes that this could mark England’s first major tournament victory since 1966.

    FIFA ranking

    Spain (8), England (5)

    England Vs Spain Head-to-head

    27 games

    10 wins for Spain
    13 for England
    4 draws

    England Vs Spain Last five matches

    Spain: W-W-W-W-W
    England: W-D-D-W-W

    England Vs Spain Possible line-ups

    Spain: Unai Simon:  Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata, Nico Williams

    England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Luke Shaw; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane

     

