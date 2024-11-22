Ex-CDF Gen Kibochi Lands Job In Ruto appointment

President William Ruto appointed former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen (Rtd) Robert Kibochi the chairperson of the board of Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital.

Kibochi was appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the November 22, 2024, according to the gazette notice.

Ruto also appointed former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo to be the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kenya Sugar Board, for a period of three years, with effect from November 22, 2024.

Gumbo was among politicians Ruto had nominated to the Kenya Kwanza government as Chief Administrative Secretaries, a position that never came to pass.

Gumbo had been appointed to the ministry of Roads and Transport.

Former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra was appointed the chairperson of the Board of Directors Kenya Biovax Institute Limited for a period of three years, with effect from November 22, 2024.

The medical doctor-turned-politician has worked as a lecturer of Medicine at Moi University. He is an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist.

Ruto further appointed five members of the Economic Partnership Agreement Council representing Kenya.

They are Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (National Treasury), Andrew Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Aden Duale (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) and Salim Mvurya (Investment, Trade and Industry).

Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) are trade and development agreements negotiated between the EU and African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries.

Mudavadi appointed Reuben Koima to be a member of the Board of Directors of the National Museums of Kenya, for a period of three years and Susan Akinyi to be a member of the Board of Directors of the National Lottery Board, for a period of three years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo appointed Angela Ndunge to be a member of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three years and Stanley Musyoki Kyungu,

Seraphino Sama Lengewa and Paul Githinji Wanjohi to be members of the Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board.

Education’s Migos Ogamba re-appointed Justus Kiunga and Dorcas Kimwetich and appointed Herina Anyango Okiro,

to be members of the School Equipment Production Unit Board while trade’s Salim Mvuria appointed Haron Kipkosgei to be a member of the Numerical Machining Complex Board.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi appointed Njage Makanga to be a member of the Board of National Oil Corporation of Kenya.