Ex-Kiambu governor released from jail on Sh53 million bond

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was released from prison on a Sh53 million bond pending hearing of his appeal.

He had served at least five months jail as he fought to be released.

Waititu has been serving a prison sentence after being convicted over Sh588 million graft charges in February 2025.

He was on Thursday July 31 granted bond by High Court Judge Lucy Njuguna who had previously declined two bids to be released on bond.

Earlier, Waititu had filed an appeal before the High Court challenging his conviction.

His initial request for bail was dismissed, with the court assuring that the appeal would be heard expeditiously.

In a new application, Waititu sought to amend his petition to introduce new evidence and additional grounds in support of his case.

The court allowed the amendment, giving Waititu a fresh opportunity to argue for his release as he continues to appeal the conviction.

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison or pay Sh52.5 million fine after he was found guilty of conflict of interest in a Sh588 million graft case.

Waititu was similarly barred from vying for any political seat for a period of seven years.

His wife, Susan Ndung’u, was handed a one-year prison term or a fine of Sh500,000. The court convicted both on graft-related charges but acquitted them on three counts of money laundering.

Their co-accused, Testimony Enterprises Limited director Charles Chege, was sentenced to a nine-year jail term or a Sh295 million fine, while Beth Wangeci, the company’s second director, was fined Ksh. 1 million or sentenced to one year in prison.

The money in question arose from procurement tenders ment for the construction of roads in Kiambu County.

For him, it is a relieve as he had many political ambitions. He had also complained he was unwell.