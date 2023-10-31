Expect Traffic Disruptions as King Charles III, Queen Camilla Arrive in Kenya for Historic State Visit

Nairobi residents were warned of traffic disruptions following the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The King and Queen landed at Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Monday night ready embark on a State Visit to Kenya at the invitation of President William Ruto.

The visit comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence and will spotlight the strong and dynamic partnership between the UK and Kenya.

Their Majesties’ programme will include events and engagements in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties reflecting the ways Kenya and the UK are working together across trade and investment, development, defence and are building stronger links between Kenyans and British people and tackling climate change.

Their Majesties will meet a diverse range of Kenyans reflecting the strong people to people ties, which exist between our two nations, with a particular focus on Kenya’s young people.

They will also spend time with conservationists, environmental activists, artists, entrepreneurs, veterans, the Kenya Wildlife Service, as well as schoolchildren. At the Coast, Her Majesty will spend time with survivors of gender-based violence, while His Majesty will engage with religious leaders who are working with UK-funded programmes to promote community cohesion.

The Royal Visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the United Kingdom and Kenya’s shared history, including during the Emergency period (1952-1960).

The King will take time during his visit to meet and listen to Kenyans who experienced or whose loved ones experienced the ills of this period first hand.

Their Majesties will visit a new museum dedicated to telling Kenya’s history through Kenyan voices and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, at Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum, as well as visiting the Mugumo tree at the site where the Kenyan flag was raised for the first time in December 1963.

British High Commissioner, Neil Wigan, said: “As Kenya prepares to mark 60 years of independence, I am delighted that Their Majesties have accepted the President’s invitation to make Kenya their first State Visit outside of Europe, and their first in the Commonwealth.

“Coming in year of His Majesty’s Coronation, this visit so early in The King’s reign demonstrates the value we place on the thriving and modern UK-Kenya partnership, which brings mutual benefits to our two nations and the wider region.”

The King will meet veterans and give his blessing to efforts by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to ensure Kenyans and Africans who supported British efforts in the World Wars are properly commemorated.

Conservation and tackling climate change will be a key theme running through the visit as Their Majesties engage the Kenya Wildlife Service, see how coastal communities are supporting marine conservation and meet inspiring young Kenyan conservationists.

The Royal couple will see first-hand the impact of UK support to entrepreneurs and start-ups through the UK-Kenya Tech Hub and to the creative industries through the British Council.

The King will also visit UN Headquarters in Nairobi, where he will meet with top African CEOs involved in the Sustainable Markets Initiative and hear about the vital work of UN Habitat and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Royal Visit will mark a pivotal moment in the UK-Kenya partnership, proving once again that our two countries go far when they go together.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said they are all set to receive the King and the Queen.

Sakaja told city residents to expect “mild”traffic disruptions.

“The interruptions are minimal because of the routes the entourage will take. You will see Nairobi culture on display on the British High Commission vans which have been painted to show Nairobi matatu culture,” he said.