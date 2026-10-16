FIDA-Kenya urges political parties to empower women ahead of 2027 elections

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has called on political parties to strengthen their internal systems and invest in the capacity of women aspirants to promote fair and inclusive participation in the 2027 General Elections.

FIDA-Kenya said women aspirants and representatives of women’s, youth and persons with disabilities (PWD) leagues needed practical training, mentorship and institutional support to navigate party structures, understand nomination procedures and participate meaningfully in decision-making.

The call follows a series of engagements with political parties on gender-responsive election and nomination rules, women’s leadership and inclusive governance.

During an engagement held in Kisumu County on October 7, 2026, the organisation identified limited capacity among women aspirants and party league representatives as a key challenge affecting their ability to pursue elective positions and advance women’s representation.

FIDA-Kenya has also been engaging political parties on measures to prevent and respond to sexual harassment, political intimidation and technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), which continue to threaten women’s participation in electoral processes.

The organisation cited the Women’s Political Participation and Leadership Final Report: Kenya Assessment, published by USAID in 2023, which found that women accounted for only 12.18 per cent, or 1,962, of the 16,100 candidates cleared to contest in the 2022 General Elections.

The report identified persistent social and institutional barriers undermining women’s political participation and leadership.

While capacity gaps alone do not explain women’s underrepresentation, FIDA-Kenya said strengthening political party systems was necessary alongside efforts to address broader social and structural inequalities.

The organisation also raised concerns about online violence targeting women in politics, citing its 2022 Election Sexual Gender-Based Violence Report, which found that 52 per cent of documented sexual and gender-based violence cases across Kenya involved online violence.

FIDA-Kenya warned that technology-facilitated gender-based violence posed a significant threat to women’s safety and their ability to participate meaningfully in electoral processes.

The organisation said political parties had a constitutional obligation to promote equality, inclusion and democratic participation as they prepared their election and nomination rules for the 2027 electoral cycle.

It cited Article 27 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality and freedom from discrimination; Article 81(b), which establishes the two-thirds gender principle; Article 91, which outlines the basic requirements for political parties, including respect for gender equality and equity; and Article 100, which calls for measures to promote the representation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, minorities and marginalised communities.

Political parties are now expected to finalise their election and nomination rules within the timelines set by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

The ORPP has set October 16, 2026, as the deadline for submitting the rules, with certification expected by October 30 and submission to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by November 6.

FIDA-Kenya urged political parties to invest in practical capacity-building programmes covering party constitutions, nomination rules, leadership structures, campaign processes and mechanisms for resolving nomination disputes.

It also called for structured mentorship and information-sharing programmes to prepare women to compete for elective positions and participate effectively in party decision-making.

The organisation further urged parties to review their nomination procedures to ensure they were transparent, accessible, gender-responsive and consistent with constitutional requirements on equality and non-discrimination.

On electoral safety, FIDA-Kenya called for accessible and trusted reporting mechanisms to address sexual harassment, political intimidation and online gender-based violence, alongside appropriate referral and follow-up procedures.

It also urged political parties to give women’s, youth and PWD leagues a meaningful role in reviewing nomination procedures, identifying barriers to participation and monitoring the implementation of commitments on gender inclusion.

FIDA-Kenya Chairperson Christine Kungu said strengthening women’s political leadership required more than formally opening opportunities for them to contest elective positions.

She said women needed the knowledge, practical support and institutional backing necessary to navigate party processes and compete fairly.

As political parties prepare for the 2027 General Elections, FIDA-Kenya said investing in women aspirants and party league representatives would be critical to making internal party processes more inclusive and advancing meaningful women’s representation.