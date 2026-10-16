Arati calls for new Kisii Senator, Woman Rep and MCAs ahead of 2027 poll

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has called on voters to elect a new senator, woman representative and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in the 2027 General Election, saying the county needs fresh leadership to accelerate development.

“We must have a new Senator, a new Woman Rep and new MCAs,” Arati said on Friday during a meeting with various groups, including members of the Green Army, at the Agricultural Training Centre in Kisii town.

The governor, who is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, urged residents to elect leaders committed to serving the electorate and advancing development across the county.

“You should consider electing new leaders, including ward representatives, who are ready to serve their people. Only by doing so can Kisii move forward,” he said.

Arati’s remarks come amid shifting political alliances and growing competition ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with several leaders positioning themselves for elective seats in Kisii County.

His comments also come against the backdrop of an increasingly strained relationship with Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who has expressed ambitions to challenge him for the governorship.

The two leaders campaigned together ahead of the 2022 elections but later fell out over political differences, including disagreements surrounding an alleged pre-election agreement on appointments to the county government.

Onyonka has presented his gubernatorial ambitions as a matter of principle rather than personal animosity. He has also called on opposition aspirants to consider rallying behind a single candidate to challenge the incumbent.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, whom Arati defeated in the 2022 gubernatorial race, is also among the politicians linked to a possible bid for the county’s top seat.

Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara has similarly featured in discussions about potential opposition alliances.

The emerging contest is likely to test whether Arati’s rivals can overcome their competing ambitions and agree on a common candidate or risk splitting the opposition vote, potentially strengthening the governor’s re-election prospects.

Arati Praises Green Army for Sanitation Efforts

During the meeting, Arati also praised members of the Green Army for their contribution to improving sanitation and keeping Kisii town clean.

He said the team’s efforts were helping address waste management challenges and create a healthier environment for residents, traders and visitors.

“The Green Army is playing an important role in keeping our town clean. We appreciate their dedication and the work they are doing to improve sanitation,” he said.

The governor commended the workers for their commitment, noting that cleanliness was essential to protecting public health and restoring the dignity of urban spaces.

“A clean town is a healthy town. We want Kisii to be an environment where people can conduct their businesses comfortably without worrying about heaps of garbage along the streets,” he said.

The Green Army has been involved in sanitation activities as the county government intensifies efforts to improve waste management and address the accumulation of garbage in public spaces.

The problem has remained a concern among residents and business owners, who rely on effective waste collection to maintain clean streets and markets.

“We cannot allow our streets and markets to be overwhelmed by waste. We must work together to ensure that Kisii remains clean and presentable,” Arati said.

He urged the team to sustain its efforts through regular waste collection and responsible disposal, warning against treating cleanliness as a one-off exercise.

“This should not be a one-day exercise. We need consistency, discipline and commitment so that the progress we are making today can be sustained,” he said.

Arati also called on residents and traders to support the county’s sanitation programme by disposing of waste responsibly and avoiding littering.

He said maintaining a clean environment was a shared responsibility that could not be left to county workers alone.

“Every resident has a role to play. Let us stop dumping garbage carelessly and take responsibility for the environment we share,” he said.

The recognition comes amid continuing public concern over garbage collection and sanitation in Kisii town. The county government faces the challenge of ensuring consistent waste collection, providing adequate disposal facilities and strengthening supervision to sustain the Green Army’s work.

Arati said the county would continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving cleanliness, urging residents to work with the administration to make the gains sustainable.

“Our goal is to build a cleaner Kisii for everyone. We need the support of the public to make this a lasting achievement,” he said.