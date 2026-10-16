Former Nairobi PC Chelogoi found guilty in Sh1.35 billion land fraud saga in Kabete

The prosecution secured a conviction of former Nairobi provincial commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi for conspiracy to defraud land worth Sh1.35 billion located in Lower Kabete.

The court found that Chelogoi conspired to defraud businessman Ashok, Rupshi Shah, and Hitebkumar Amritlal Raja of the land parcel known as Nairobi/Block/80/44, measuring approximate area 7.390 hectares, situated along Lower Kabete Road, valued at Sh1.35 billion.

Chelogoi was convicted for the offences of conspiracy to defraud, forcible detainer, and two counts of forgery, and an additional count of uttering a forged document.

The court found that Chelogoi forged a letter of allotment dated 31st January 1995, purporting to be a genuine and valid letter of allotment issued by the Commissioner of Lands.

The court also found that Chelogoi, on the October 11 2023, at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, along Kiambu Road within Kiambu County, knowingly uttered a forged document, namely, a letter of allotment dated January 1995 and a certificate bearing a forged signature and stamp impression of Paul Achieng Pesa to service purporting them to be a genuine and valid letter of allotment issued by the commissioner of lands and searches issued by the land register with the state department of lands and physical planning.

The prosecution through Sonia Njoki, Hillary Isiaho, and James Murage called nineteen witnesses and produced documentary and expert evidence in support of five counts that Chelogoi faced.

Chief magistrate Dolphina Alego cancelled bond terms of Chelogoi and directed that he be remanded at Nairobi Remand pending mitigation and sentencing scheduled for 2nd November 2026.

The court ordered the land register to cancel any parallel land title or registration issued and ruled that the property belonged to Ashok Rupshi Shah and Hitebkumar Amritlal Raja.