Epileptic man found dead in Bungoma stream

A 44-year-old man was found dead in Kisiwa Stream in Bungoma Central Sub-County after he reportedly left home to take a bath.

The deceased, identified as Titus Muhadia Shioso, was discovered floating in the stream at Namosi Village, Kisiwa Sub-location, on Thursday evening, October 15, 2026.

According to police, the man’s brother told police that the deceased, who had a history of epilepsy, left home at around 5 pm to bathe in the stream.

His naked body was later discovered floating in the water by two boys who were crossing from the Sikusi side towards Namosi area.

The deceased’s clothes, shoes and soap were recovered at the edge of the stream.

Police processed the scene before moving the body to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The body had a visible cut on the upper lip, with investigations expected to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, a 30-year-old woman drowned in an irrigation canal in Kadibo Sub-County, Kisumu County, in an incident reported on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Quinter Onyango Owino, was found dead in a water canal in Kawino North Location, Irrigation Scheme Sub-location, Village 4.

According to police, a team visited the scene and found that the woman’s body had already been retrieved from the canal.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Owino, who had a history of epilepsy, had gone to fetch water from the canal when she is believed to have accidentally fallen into the water and drowned.

Her body was later discovered by her brother.

Police processed the scene and took the necessary investigative steps. The body, which had no visible external injuries, was moved to the Kisumu Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

And a 44-year-old man was found dead along Mungoiya River in Muchatha area, Kiambaa Sub-County, Kiambu County, in a suspected drowning incident.

The deceased, identified as John Mburu Njanja, was discovered lying next to the flowing water on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

According to police the incident was reported at around 8 pm, prompting officers from Karuri Police Station, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kiambaa and scenes-of-crime personnel from Kiambu to visit the scene.

Preliminary information indicated that Mburu had last been seen at around 3:58 pm on the same day, appearing disturbed.

Police processed and documented the scene as investigations began to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body, which had no visible external injuries, was later moved to Nazareth Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.