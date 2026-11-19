Washing shoes in a washing machine is a convenient way to remove dirt, stains, sweat, and unpleasant smells without spending too much time scrubbing them by hand. If you want to learn how to wash shoes in a washing machine, it is important to use the correct settings, suitable detergent, and proper drying methods to prevent damage. However, not all shoes are machine washable, so always check the manufacturer’s care instructions before washing.

Before putting your shoes in the washing machine, check the material and manufacturer’s instructions. Some shoes can withstand machine washing, while others may become damaged.

Shoes that are generally suitable for machine washing include:

Canvas shoes.

Some fabric sneakers.

Certain cotton sports shoes.

Some synthetic athletic shoes.

Avoid machine washing leather, suede, rubber boots, formal shoes, and shoes with delicate decorations or glued components that may loosen in water.

Remove the Laces and Insoles

Take the shoelaces and removable insoles out of your shoes before washing them. This allows water and detergent to reach areas that may otherwise remain dirty.

Wash the laces separately by placing them in a small mesh laundry bag. Clean removable insoles by hand using mild soap and a damp cloth, unless the manufacturer says they are machine washable.

Remove Loose Dirt

Use a soft brush or an old toothbrush to remove mud, dust, stones, and other loose dirt from the shoes.

Pay attention to the soles, edges, and areas around the shoelaces. Removing loose dirt beforehand helps prevent it from spreading inside your washing machine.

If the shoes have stubborn stains, gently scrub them with a little mild detergent and water before washing.

Place the Shoes in a Laundry Bag

Put your shoes inside a mesh laundry bag or a pillowcase to protect them during washing.

You can also add two or three old towels to the washing machine. The towels help reduce noise and prevent the shoes from hitting the drum too hard.

Avoid washing shoes together with delicate clothing or expensive garments.

Add Mild Detergent

Add a small amount of mild liquid laundry detergent to the washing machine.

Avoid using excessive detergent, bleach, or harsh cleaning chemicals because they may damage the shoe material or affect its colour.

Liquid detergent is generally preferable because it dissolves easily and is less likely to leave residue on the shoes.

Select the Correct Washing Machine Settings

Choose a gentle washing cycle to reduce the risk of damaging your shoes.

Recommended settings include:

Water temperature: Cold water or a maximum of 30°C, if permitted by the care label.

Washing cycle: Delicate or gentle.

Spin speed: Low spin.

Detergent: Mild liquid detergent.

Avoid hot water and aggressive washing cycles because they can weaken adhesives, damage materials, and affect the shape of your shoes.

Remove and Dry the Shoes Properly

Once the washing cycle is complete, remove the shoes from the machine and take them out of the laundry bag.

Use a clean towel to absorb excess water from the shoes. Stuff them loosely with clean paper towels to help maintain their shape and absorb moisture.

Allow the shoes to air-dry in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Replace the paper towels if they become wet.

Do not put your shoes in a tumble dryer unless the manufacturer specifically confirms that they are dryer-safe.

Reassemble and Wear Your Shoes

After the shoes have dried completely, put the insoles and shoelaces back in place.

Check that the shoes have maintained their original shape and that there is no moisture remaining inside.

You can now wear your clean shoes or store them in a dry, well-ventilated place.

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