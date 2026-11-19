Washing curtains in a washing machine is an easy way to remove dust, stains, cooking smells, and accumulated dirt while keeping your home fresh and clean. If you want to learn how to wash curtains in a washing machine, you need to understand the fabric type, choose the correct washing settings, and use suitable detergent. Proper washing also helps prevent shrinking, fading, and damage to delicate curtain materials.

Before putting your curtains in the washing machine, check the manufacturer’s care label. The label provides information about whether the curtains are machine washable and the recommended water temperature and washing method.

Some curtains that may be machine washable include:

Cotton curtains.

Polyester curtains.

Nylon curtains.

Some lightweight synthetic curtains.

Certain linen curtains, depending on their care instructions.

Avoid machine washing curtains labelled dry-clean only. Heavy velvet, silk, and delicate embroidered curtains may also require professional cleaning.

Remove the Curtains from the Window

Carefully remove the curtains from their rods or rails. Take off hooks, rings, pins, and other detachable accessories that could damage the washing machine or tear the fabric.

If your curtains have removable linings, separate them where the care instructions allow.

You should also shake the curtains outdoors to remove loose dust and dirt before washing.

Inspect and Treat Stains

Check the curtains for visible stains, especially around the bottom edges and areas that come into contact with windows.

If you notice stubborn stains, apply a small amount of suitable fabric stain remover according to its instructions.

Allow the product to work for the recommended time before washing. Test stain removers on a hidden area first to ensure they do not discolour the fabric.

Load the Curtains into the Washing Machine

Place the curtains loosely inside the washing machine. Avoid overcrowding because curtains need enough space to move freely during washing.

If you have several curtains, wash them in separate loads when necessary.

For delicate or lightweight curtains, consider placing them in a mesh laundry bag to reduce tangling and protect the fabric.

Add the Appropriate Detergent

Add a small amount of mild liquid laundry detergent to the washing machine.

Choose a detergent suitable for the curtain material and colour. Avoid using excessive detergent because it can leave residue on the fabric.

For white curtains, use a colour-safe cleaning product where appropriate. Avoid chlorine bleach unless the manufacturer’s instructions specifically permit it.

Select the Correct Washing Machine Settings

Choose a gentle washing cycle to protect the curtains from unnecessary damage.

The recommended settings for many machine-washable curtains include:

Water temperature: Cold water or 30°C, if permitted by the care label.

Washing cycle: Delicate or gentle.

Spin speed: Low spin.

Detergent: Mild liquid detergent.

Always follow the fabric manufacturer’s recommendations. Some materials require hand washing rather than machine washing.

Remove the Curtains and Dry Them

Once the washing cycle is complete, remove the curtains promptly to reduce creasing.

Gently shake them to release wrinkles and help restore their original shape.

Hang them on a clothesline or suitable drying rack in a well-ventilated area. Keep delicate and coloured curtains away from prolonged direct sunlight to prevent fading.

Avoid using a tumble dryer unless the care label confirms that the fabric is dryer-safe.

Iron and Rehang the Curtains

After the curtains have dried, check whether they need ironing. Use an appropriate heat setting based on the fabric type.

For delicate materials, use a low temperature and place a protective cloth between the iron and the curtain where necessary.

Once finished, attach the hooks or rings and hang the curtains back on their rods or rails.

Maintain Your Curtains Between Washes

You do not need to wait until your curtains look visibly dirty before cleaning them.

You can maintain them by:

Dusting or vacuuming them regularly.

Keeping windows and surrounding areas clean.

Treating stains as soon as possible.

Avoiding excessive moisture around the curtains.

Washing them according to the manufacturer’s care instructions.

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