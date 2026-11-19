Washing a suit in a washing machine can be a convenient way to clean certain types of suits at home, but it requires extra care to prevent shrinking, wrinkles, colour fading, and damage to the fabric. If you want to learn how to wash a suit in a washing machine, the first thing to do is check the care label to determine whether the jacket and trousers are machine washable. Many formal suits require dry cleaning, while some casual suits made from washable materials can be cleaned at home.

Before putting your suit in the washing machine, check the care label on the jacket and trousers. The label indicates the recommended cleaning method and whether machine washing is allowed.

Some suits made from washable polyester, cotton, or synthetic blends may be suitable for machine washing.

However, avoid machine washing suits made from delicate materials such as wool, silk, velvet, and structured fabrics unless the manufacturer specifically permits it.

If the label says dry clean only, take the suit to a professional cleaner instead.

Separate the Jacket and Trousers

If your suit is machine washable, separate the jacket and trousers before washing.

Check all pockets and remove items such as:

Handkerchiefs.

Coins.

Receipts.

Pens.

Other personal belongings.

Close zippers and buttons where appropriate, and turn the garments inside out to protect the outer fabric.

Inspect and Treat Stains

Examine the suit for visible stains, especially around the collar, cuffs, elbows, and trouser knees.

If you notice stains, use a suitable fabric stain remover according to its instructions. Test the product on a hidden section first to ensure it does not affect the fabric colour.

Avoid scrubbing the suit aggressively because this can damage the material or leave visible marks.

Place the Suit in a Laundry Bag

Place the jacket and trousers in separate large mesh laundry bags if they fit comfortably.

Laundry bags help reduce friction and protect the garments during washing.

Avoid overcrowding the washing machine. The suit needs enough space to move freely during the washing cycle.

Add Mild Laundry Detergent

Use a small amount of mild liquid detergent suitable for the suit fabric.

Liquid detergent is a good option because it dissolves easily and is less likely to leave powder residue.

Avoid using:

Chlorine bleach.

Harsh cleaning chemicals.

Excessive detergent.

Strong fabric softeners unless recommended by the manufacturer.

These products may affect the suit’s colour, texture, or overall appearance.

Select the Correct Washing Machine Settings

Choose the gentlest washing settings permitted by the suit’s care label.

For suits specifically labelled machine washable, suitable settings may include:

Water temperature: Cold water or 30°C, as permitted by the label.

Washing cycle: Delicate or gentle.

Spin speed: Low spin.

Detergent: Mild liquid detergent.

Avoid hot water and aggressive washing cycles because they can cause shrinking, wrinkles, and damage to the suit’s structure.

Remove the Suit and Dry It Properly

Once the washing cycle is complete, remove the suit immediately.

Do not wring or twist the fabric to remove excess water. Instead, gently press the garments between clean towels if necessary.

Hang the jacket on a wide, sturdy clothes hanger to maintain its shape. Hang the trousers using a suitable trouser hanger.

Allow the suit to air-dry in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.

Never put a suit in a tumble dryer unless the manufacturer specifically confirms that it is safe.

Iron and Restore the Suit’s Shape

After the suit has dried completely, inspect it for wrinkles and creases.

Use an iron with a temperature suitable for the fabric. You can also use a garment steamer if the care instructions allow it.

When ironing, avoid applying excessive heat directly to the fabric. Use a pressing cloth where necessary to protect delicate materials.

Ensure the jacket retains its original shape, especially around the shoulders, lapels, and sleeves.

Store the Suit Properly

Once the suit is clean and completely dry, store it in a cool, dry wardrobe.

Use a wide hanger to support the jacket’s shoulders and a suitable trouser hanger for the trousers.

A breathable garment bag can also protect the suit from dust while allowing air circulation.

Avoid storing a damp suit because moisture can cause unpleasant smells and mould.

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