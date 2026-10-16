Five Arrested in Multi-County Anti-Narcotics Crackdown

Police have arrested five suspects and recovered large quantities of cannabis sativa in coordinated anti-narcotics operations across five counties.

The operations, conducted by detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) and other police officers, targeted suspected drug trafficking networks in Busia, Homa Bay, Kitui, Murang’a and Wajir.

In Busia, detectives acting on intelligence raided the main bus stage and intercepted Abubakar Omar Rajab moments before he boarded a bus to Nairobi.

A search of his black bag revealed a large bale of cannabis sativa wrapped in yellow cello tape. Rajab was arrested and taken to Busia Police Station for processing pending arraignment.

In Homa Bay, detectives raided a residential house in Rodi Township suspected of harbouring illicit drugs. The search yielded 64 rolls of bhang, leading to the arrest of Elijah Ochieng Alfred, who remains in custody pending arraignment.

In Kitui, a multi-agency team manning a roadblock at Kivandini along the Thika–Garissa Highway intercepted a public service vehicle travelling from Nairobi towards Mwingi.

During a search of passengers, officers discovered a packet containing 325 rolls of cannabis sativa concealed in the jacket of Nicholas Mathumbi Kitati.

Kitati was arrested and escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station.

In Murang’a, a tip-off led officers from Kigumo Police Station to Evans Karanja Mwaura in Kangari Township.

A search of his silver Toyota Fielder uncovered 150 rolls of bhang and assorted rolling papers. The recovered items were secured as exhibits, while the vehicle was detained as investigations continued.

In Wajir, detectives acting on intelligence arrested Abdnasir Jelle and recovered ten bales of cannabis sativa. He remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it would continue pursuing suspected drug traffickers, disrupting supply networks and ensuring those involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice.