Fishermen recover box with 25 hand grenades in Mbita, Homa Bay

Security agencies are investigating the source of 25 grenades that were recovered from Lake Victoria in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

The recovery was made by a group of fishermen at Uta beach in Rusinga east on Tuesday July 15, police said.

The explosives were in a metal box that was clang to a boat anchor.

It was drawn to the shores and out of curiosity, the fishermen opened it to find the explosives.

Police said there were 25 pieces of hand grenades therein.

The box was taken by police to the local police station for safe keeping awaiting for a team of bomb experts to arrive for further processing.

The source and motive of the pieces are yet to be known, police said.

Police said the explosives were live and could have caused deaths or damages had they gone off.

Fishermen operating in the waters usually stumble on explosives whose source has not been explained.

Meanwhile, an elephant killed a juvenile girl in Kalama Conservancy, Samburu County in an incident.

The 14-year-old girl was trampled by the elephant as she took care of shoats in the area.

The animal vanished after the incident, Kenya Wildlife Service officials said. Police were also informed of the July 15 incident and said the KWS is investigating it for possible compensation. It is the latest incident of human-wildlife conflict amid efforts to address the trend.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.