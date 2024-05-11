Floods Update: Death Toll Now at 267

The death toll from the ongoing floods in the country has hit 267, the government said Friday.

The ministry of interior said a cumulative 188 people have been reported injured while 75 people are currently missing.

A total of 56,367 households have been displaced affecting approximately 281,835 people while 167 camps have been set up across 22 Counties hosting 70,451 people.

Approximately 380,573 people have been impacted by the heavy rains while 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

Some 62 health facilities have been affected in 11 Counties while approximately crops on 9,816 acres of land have been destroyed and 4,003 livestock dead.

The ministry said in a statement a nationwide assessment of all dams has been conducted and 192 dams identified to be high risk in Central (60), Eastern (39), Rift Valley (29), Coast (22), Western (21), Nairobi (12), North Eastern (5), and Nyanza (4).

“A 24-Hour evacuation notice effective May 2, 2024 was issued to settlements

in 33 Counties that are within 178 of these high-risk dams and water reservoirs.”

“The government is facilitating logistical support, temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected,” the statement said.

It added persons residing within the 30-metre riparian corridor of rivers and other water courses across the country have been ordered to vacate immediately for their safety.

An evacuation notice was issued for all residences within the drainage pathways of Kenya Railways tunnels in Kijabe, Nakuru County effective from May 7 2024.

Flash floods killed 62 people and more than 30 are missing in Mai Mahiu area.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service responsible for marine operations on territorial and inland waters is on high alert and positioned in Kisumu, Tana River, Garissa, Kilifi and Nairobi Counties to offer required assistance.

The ministry added enhanced surveillance for vector borne diseases is ongoing in all counties in people by the Ministry of Health and livestock by the Directorate of Veterinary Services.

As a result, he said 44 cholera cases have been reported so far in Tana River and Marsabit counties where Ministry of Health and Red Cross officials are conducting outreach programmes to stop the spread of the outbreak.

“In response to the crisis, the government is actively implementing waterborne disease control initiatives, including efforts to manage cholera outbreaks.”

Areas prone to landslides and mudslides in various Counties have been identified as high-risk areas.

Adjacent settlements are being evacuated with sites for temporary shelter for displaced persons coordinated by County Security Committees.

The ministry added fishing at Turkwel Dam in Turkana County remains suspended through notice issued by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA).

An advisory was issued on wearing of life jackets in private boats ferrying people from

Mororo to Garissa in Tana River County.

The government is now carrying out assessments of damaged roads and mobilizing resources to address critical sections and restore safe travel.

Schools are set to be reopened on May 13 despite the situation, the government said.

On Friday, interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said those who have encroached on the riparian reserves and corridors must vacate immediately and those who decline will be forcefully evacuated.

He added all persons living in government forests must vacate immediately, including those who have acquired title deeds irregularly and unlawfully.