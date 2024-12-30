Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi Sworn In As KRA Board Chairperson

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has officially taken office as the Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Supreme Court, where Muriithi pledged to serve with integrity and uphold the highest ethical standards.

“I shall not acquire or receive any fee, gratitude, or reward, whether pecuniary or of any other description whatsoever,” Muriithi stated during his oath of office.

Muriithi’s appointment comes as the government intensifies efforts to expand the country’s tax base, a move that has sparked public outcry over rising taxation.

The Finance Bill 2024, which proposed several tax reforms, faced widespread rejection from Kenyans due to concerns about its potential economic impact.

Muriithi was named Chairperson of the KRA Board as part of President William Ruto’s latest reshuffle of senior government positions announced on December 19, 2024.

The appointments, communicated by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, included nominations, reassignments, and new appointments across various executive ranks.

“His Excellency the President has today made nominations, reassignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive,” Koskei said in an official statement.

Muriithi brings over 24 years of experience as an economist and financial markets expert. He has played a pivotal role in advancing financial reforms across Africa, including improving bond markets, expanding access to mortgages, and supporting women-led enterprises.

As a former Member of Parliament for Laikipia West and Assistant Minister for Industrialization under President Mwai Kibaki, Muriithi contributed to critical policies on credit bureaus, interest rates, and taxation.

Despite his extensive experience, Muriithi has faced criticism during his career. As Assistant Minister, he was accused of failing to prevent the collapse of Ngarua Millers, a key agricultural asset. His tenure as Laikipia Governor was also marred by allegations of privatizing cooperative assets, which sparked public backlash.

As he assumes his new role at the helm of KRA, Muriithi is tasked with steering the organization through a period of heightened scrutiny and economic challenges, with the goal of achieving a fair and sustainable tax system for all Kenyans.