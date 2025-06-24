Four people killed in separate murder incidents amid a surge in cases

A man was speared and killed in an incident in a village in Samburu County.

Police said the incident happened on June 22 in Sereolipi village and involved one Lesarin Letuiyawas, 29. He was attacked by a man who used a spear to hit him in the leg occasioning profuse bleeding.

The deceased was an employee at a local Ketraco offices, and the motive of the incident is yet to be established, police said.

At the scene, a spear with blood stains was recovered with two swords, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Miathene, Meru County, one Fredrick Mwenda, 30 was found dead after an assault following claims of stealing macadamia from a farm.

The man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in a gulley in the area. The body had visible injuries when it was discovered on June 23 and later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said two suspects were arrested in an operation mounted later on.

In Koyonzo, Matungu, Kakamega County, one William Masaka, 43 was found dead after he had been attacked by a man known to him in a suspected love triangle saga.

The body was found lying in a pool of blood hours after the June 23 incident. Police said they are looking for a known suspect over the murder.

In Kakuyuni, Kilifi County, one Kaingu Shoka, 60 was found dead on a farm after a brutal murder. The body had severe injuries on the head and hands.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said. Police have linked such murder cases in the region to land tussles.

Police said the bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending autopsies and investigations.

Cases of murder have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them. The police seem overwhelmed by the incidents as up to eight cases are reported daily in the country.

Some of the incidents remain under probe and unsolved.