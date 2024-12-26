Francis Kimanzi Returns As Interim Coach For Harambee Stars

The Harambee Stars have announced a provisional squad for the upcoming Mapinduzi Cup, marking the return of former coach Francis Kimanzi as interim head coach.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 13, 2025.

Kimanzi will lead the technical team, with John Kamau and Zedekiah Otieno serving as assistant coaches. Former Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi has been named the goalkeeper coach, while Mikael Igediah will oversee fitness technology.

Wycliff Makanga will be the team doctor, and Noel Mandi will be the physiotherapist. These appointments are temporary as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) continues the recruitment process for a permanent coaching staff.

The squad, featuring a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, will begin residential training on December 28, 2024. The preparations aim to provide local players with critical exposure ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

FKF Deputy President McDonald Mariga emphasized the importance of the Mapinduzi Cup in preparing for CHAN.

“The Mapinduzi Cup offers our local boys a perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming CHAN tournament. This is why we have honored the invite. We will give the team all the support they need to focus on their job, which is to play football and represent Kenya with pride,” said Mariga.

The 37-man provisional squad includes players from top Kenyan clubs such as Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and Tusker FC. The list encompasses goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers who will vie for a spot in the final team.

Provisional Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers: Byrne Omondi (Bandari FC), Farouk Shikalo (KCB FC), Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks).

Defenders: Brian Okoth (Kenya Police FC), Charles Momanyi (Tusker FC), Hanif Wesonga (KCB FC), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia FC), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia FC), Abud Omar (Kenya Police FC), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia FC), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari FC), Baron Ochieng (Sofapaka FC), Ronald Sichenje (AFC Leopards), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC).

Midfielders: Chris Erambo (Tusker FC), Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police FC), Musa Katimbi (Kenya Police FC), Michael Mutinda (KCB FC), Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars FC), Ben Stanley Omondi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Brian Michira (Shabana FC), Ovella Ochieng (AFC Leopards), David Okoth (Kenya Police FC), Isaac Omweri (Nairobi United FC), James Kinyanjui (KCB FC), Samuel Kapen (Gor Mahia FC), Darius Msagah (Shabana FC), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police FC), Shafan Siwa (Tusker FC), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia FC).

Strikers: Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC), Francis Kahiro (KCB FC), Beja Nyamawi (Bandari FC), Sydney Lokale (AFC Leopards), Moses Shumah (Kakamega Homeboyz).

Interim Technical Bench: Francis Kimanzi (Interim Head Coach), John Kamau and Zedekiah Otieno (Assistant Coaches), Arnold Origi (Goalkeeper Coach), Mikael Igediah (Fitness Technology), Wycliff Makanga (Team Doctor), Noel Mandi (Physiotherapist).