Fuel Prices Drop by Sh1 in Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released new fuel prices for the next month.

The prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene dropped by Sh1 each.

Effective February 15, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh206.36, diesel at Sh195.47 while Kerosene will retail at Sh193.23 in Nairobi.

Super petrol will retail at Sh203.3, diesel at Sh192.41 and kerosene at Sh190.05 in Mombasa.

In Nakuru super petrol will retail at Sh205.35, diesel at Sh194.88 and kerosene at Sh192.66.

Super petrol will retail at Sh206.12, diesel at Sh195.65 and kerosene at Sh193.43 in Eldoret.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by KShs.1.00 per litre respectively,” said the authority.

The new prices, the regulator said, are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) as outlined by the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised rates for exercise duty adjusted for inflation.

It further explained that the price of diesel was cross-subsidised with that of Super Petrol while Kerosene was fully stabilised.

“Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will be compensated for the under-recovery of costs from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund,” it said.

“The purpose of the Petroleum Pricing Regulations is to cap the retail prices of petroleum products which are already in the country so that importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers.”