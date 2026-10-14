Fuel Prices Surge: Petrol Up Sh12, Diesel Sh9 and Kerosene Sh28

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced an increase in fuel prices for the October-November pricing cycle, raising the cost of petroleum products amid rising international oil prices and higher fuel import expenses.

The new prices take effect on October 15 and will remain in force until November 14, 2026.

According to the figures provided, Super Petrol will increase by Sh12.93 per litre, Diesel by Sh9.90 and Kerosene by Sh28.49.

The adjustments come after EPRA maintained pump prices during the previous pricing cycle, which ran from September 15 to October 14.

The latest increase is linked to rising international petroleum costs, with disruptions in the Middle East contributing to higher shipping, insurance and fuel procurement expenses.

The landed cost of Super Petrol at the Port of Mombasa increased from approximately Sh155,378 per tonne in August to Sh179,516 in September. Diesel import costs also rose from about Sh155,508 to Sh170,167 per tonne over the same period.

Higher fuel prices are likely to increase transport and logistics costs, adding pressure on businesses and consumers already managing elevated living expenses.

Diesel is particularly important to the transport, manufacturing and agricultural sectors, while kerosene remains a source of household energy for some families.

The government has maintained that Kenya’s fuel supply remains stable despite disruptions in international markets.

The revised pump prices are expected to influence transport fares, distribution costs and the prices of goods and services as businesses adjust to higher operating expenses.

EPRA regulates maximum retail petroleum prices using a pricing formula that considers the cost of imported fuel, transportation, retail margins and applicable taxes.