Sifuna’s Equitable Party Approves Rebranding to Linda Mwananchi Movement

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s The Equitable Party (TEP) has approved a proposed change of name to Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), paving the way for the party’s rebranding ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The decision was adopted during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held on Friday, November 13, where delegates also approved amendments to the party constitution, nomination and election rules.

In a statement, the party’s Head of Communication at the National Secretariat, Pauline Njoroge, said the conference had endorsed the proposed changes to the party’s name, colours, symbol and headquarters.

“The change of the party’s name from The Equitable Party to Linda Mwananchi Movement, together with the proposed changes to its colours, symbol and headquarters were APPROVED,” Njoroge said.

Delegates also approved and adopted proposed amendments to the party constitution and its nomination and election rules.

The conference further authorised the party to begin coalition-building talks with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Njoroge thanked delegates for supporting the transition, saying the resolutions would help formalise the rebranding and strengthen the party’s organisational structure.

The conference took place after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal allowed TEP to proceed with the meeting despite a legal challenge questioning the legitimacy of the delegates and the process leading to the proposed rebranding.

Two party members, Paul Kiragu Gachoka and Pamela Achieng Simwata, had challenged the convening of the conference, arguing that the party had not established a properly constituted electoral college from which delegates could be selected.

The tribunal declined to suspend the November 13 meeting but directed that the substantive complaint proceed to a full hearing.

It warned that resolutions adopted during the conference could still be overturned depending on the outcome of the case.