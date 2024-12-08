Fulham Secure Point Against Arsenal After VAR Rules Out Bukayo Saka Winner 

Fulham secured a valuable point against Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Sunday after VAR ruled out Bukayo Saka’s dramatic 89th-minute winner.

Raul Jimenez scored the opening goal of the match after just 11 minutes in what was Fulham’s first attack and it stayed that way up until half-time.

William Saliba levelled things up in the second half – and Saka thought he’d won it for the Gunners right at the death – only for VAR to chalk it off for offside against Gabriel Martinelli.

The result leaves Arsenal on 29 points – six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool – who now have a game in hand over Mikel Arteta’s side.