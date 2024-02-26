Gakuyo Charged with Sh1 Billion Fraud, Released on Sh10 Million Bail 

Televangelist David Ngari alias Gakuyo was Monday charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and 12 counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi.

Gakuyo who is charged alongside Ekeza Sacco is said to have between 2015 and 2018, conspired to steal Sh1,052, 746.094 from the sacco members.

The court released him on a bond of Sh20 million with two sureties with an alternative of cash bail of Sh10 million with two contact persons.

Under the charge of obtaining money through false pretence, the court heard that the accused persons obtained Sh553,050 from Step by Step Welfare Association by falsely pretending they could sell it a land.

This allegedly took place between March 14, 2016 and February 21, 2017.

In March 2017, they allegedly, with an intent to defraud her, obtained Sh2.5 million from Wairimu Mwangi by claiming that Gakuyo Investment Club was carrying out businesses that could attract two per cent interest.

They were also accused of receiving Sh170,000 from Mwangi under the false pretence that the Sacco could grant a loan three times the amount invested.

The court was informed that Gakuyo and Ekeza Sacco, with an intent to defraud obtained Sh1.2 million from Edward Nduati claiming that Gakuyo Investment Club was carrying out businesses that could attract two per cent interest.

They are also charged with receiving Sh3,782,400, from various persons in diverse dates at different locations in the country, by falsely pretending that the Sacco could grant a loan three times the amount invested.

Gakuyo and Ekeza are also charged with obtaining money from two persons under pretence that they could sell them land.

The offences of obtaining money under false pretence were allegedly committed on various dates from February 9, 2016 to September 13, 2018.

The crimes happened at various locations including Gakuyo Real Estate Limited Offices at Nairobi, Thika and Limuru branches, and Ekeza Sacco offices.

The second accused was however not present in court thus did not plead to the charges.

Noting the same, the Prosecution stated that Gakuyo was a director of Ekeza Sacco and should have responded to the charges.

Prosecutor Henry Kinyanjui requested for an arrest warrant owing to the above.

This was however refuted by the preacher’s counsels led by lawyers Ndegwa Njiru and Danstan Omari.

They maintained that Gakuyo was not a director of the company.

Omari said his client had not been served with summons to appear before the court and requested for the same.

At the same time, the defence requested for release on bail, urging the court to consider Gakuyo’s career and the presumption of innocence until found guilty.

He however urged the court to order that Gakuyo submits his passport as a prerequisite for being released on the terms.

He said the matter was one of public interest due to amount of money and number of victims involved.

He also urged the court to take into account that there are other investigations ongoing in the matter.

“The contact persons are to be examined by the court and one must be a public officer,” Ekhubi ordered.

Further, he directed Gakuyo to deposit his passport to court and not to interfere with the said investigations.

The court also issued summons for Ekeza Sacco to appear for plea taking.

The matter will be mentioned on March 7.