Gal Gadot Shares Harrowing Experience With Brain Blood Clot During Pregnancy

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has revealed her life-threatening experience with a massive blood clot in her brain during her most recent pregnancy.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, the Wonder Woman star recounted the ordeal that unfolded when she was eight months pregnant with her fourth child.

In February, Gadot began experiencing severe headaches that left her bedridden for weeks. A subsequent MRI revealed the presence of a blood clot, prompting an urgent trip to the hospital. “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change,” Gadot wrote.

She underwent emergency surgery to treat the condition shortly after her diagnosis. During this period of uncertainty and fear, her daughter Ori was born. Gadot shared that her daughter’s name, which means “my light,” symbolizes the hope she clung to during the ordeal.

“Before the surgery, I told my husband that our daughter would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” Gadot wrote, expressing gratitude to the medical team at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for their role in her recovery.

The actress, who also celebrated Hanukkah’s theme of light and miracles, shared her story to emphasize the importance of listening to one’s body and advocating for health. “My daughter Ori is a constant reminder of resilience, hope, and the strength we carry within,” she said.

Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are parents to four children: Alma (born in 2011), Maya (2017), Daniella (2021), and Ori, whose birth Gadot announced in March. Married since 2008, the couple continues to prioritize family amid Gadot’s successful acting career.

Gadot concluded her post with a message of hope, encouraging others to find their light and advocate for their health: “My wish is that we all experience our own miracles and continue to support one another.”

