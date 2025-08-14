Garrett Wareing Siblings: Meet Mason and Mackenzie Wareing

Garrett Wareing is an American actor, writer, and director born on August 31, 2001, in College Station, Texas.

Emerging as a talented figure in Hollywood, he gained recognition for his role as Stetson “Stet” Tate in the 2014 film Boychoir, where he starred alongside acclaimed actors Dustin Hoffman and Kathy Bates.

His career, which began at the age of 12, has seen him take on diverse roles in films like Independence Day: Resurgence and the Netflix series Manifest.

Raised in a supportive family with ties to the entertainment industry, Garrett moved to Los Angeles with his siblings to pursue acting, a decision that shaped his path to stardom.

Garrett has two siblings, a sister named Mackenzie Wareing and a brother named Mason Wareing.

Mackenzie, like Garrett, is an actress who has made her mark in the industry.

She notably played Garrett’s half-sister, Stephanie, in Boychoir, showcasing their real-life sibling chemistry on screen.

Mackenzie has also appeared in projects such as Hidden, carving out her own path in acting.

Career

Wareing’s acting journey began in 2013 with a role as Liam in the short film The Origami Master.

His breakthrough came the following year with Boychoir, where his performance as a troubled young singer earned critical praise.

This debut role opened doors to larger projects, including the 2016 blockbuster Independence Day: Resurgence, where he played Bobby alongside Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum.

Garrett’s television career flourished with roles such as Josh in Chicago Med (2018) and Zach Fordson in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019).

His portrayal of TJ Morrison in Manifest (2020–2023) further solidified his presence in the industry, captivating audiences with his emotional depth.

Beyond acting, Garrett has explored writing and directing, debuting with the 2022 project The Difficulties of Being Drunk Alone.

His upcoming roles in Ransom Canyon and The Long Walk (both 2025) signal continued growth.

Garrett’s commitment to challenging roles, combined with his training in Xtreme Martial Arts and acting classes with the International Modeling & Talent Association, has shaped him into a multifaceted talent.

Accolades

In 2013, while studying with the International Modeling & Talent Association, Wareing won the Pre-Teen Male Model of the Year award, a testament to his early charisma and stage presence.

His role in Boychoir earned him the Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, an honor he shared with co-stars Dustin Hoffman, Kathy Bates, and others.