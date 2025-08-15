Georgina Haig Siblings: All About Julian Haig

Georgina Haig is an Australian actress born on August 3, 1985, in Melbourne, Victoria.

Renowned for her versatile performances across film and television, she has made a significant mark in both Australian and international entertainment industries.

The daughter of Gillian Haig, a fine artist, and Russell Hagg, a scriptwriter and filmmaker known for works like BMX Bandits and Blue Heelers, Haig grew up on the Mornington Peninsula with a creative family background that shaped her artistic pursuits.

Initially drawn to ballet, she achieved Grade 8 with the Royal Academy of Dance before transitioning to acting.

After deferring her studies at the University of Melbourne to teach English in Vietnam, she honed her craft at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), graduating in 2008.

Georgina has one younger sibling, Julian Haig, born on August 5, 1988, who is three years her junior.

Like Georgina, Julian has pursued a career in the entertainment industry, working as an actor and model.

Julian’s acting credits include roles in popular television series such as Riverdale, where he portrayed Elio, and Once Upon a Time, where he appeared as Prince Gregor in Season Seven

Julian initially explored a different path, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports and Exercise Science before transitioning to acting, studying at the 16th Street Actors Studio in Melbourne and later moving to Vancouver to further his career.

Career

Haig’s acting career began shortly after her graduation from WAAPA, with early roles in Australian short films like Iris (2008) and television series such as Underbelly (2009–2010), where she played Georgina Freeman.

Her breakthrough came with the role of Zamira in the Australian children’s series The Elephant Princess in 2011, which garnered her significant attention.

She quickly transitioned to international projects, securing the role of Henrietta “Etta” Bishop in the American sci-fi series Fringe (2012–2013), which earned her critical acclaim.

In 2014, Haig captivated audiences as Queen Elsa in the fourth season of ABC’s Once Upon a Time, a role that solidified her global fanbase.

Her versatility shone through in diverse projects, including the Australian film The Sapphires (2012), the black comedy The Mule (2014), and American series like Limitless (2015), The Crossing (2018), and Snowpiercer (2020).

Haig also ventured into directing and writing with her 2023 short film Ashes, showcasing her multifaceted talent.

Accolades

Haig’s performances have earned her recognition in the industry, most notably a Best Actress award at the 2010 Scream Festival for her role as Marilyn Burns in the Australian thriller Crawl.

This early accolade highlighted her ability to deliver gripping performances in intense roles.

Her directorial debut, the short film Ashes, received an AACTA nomination for Best Short Film in 2023, underscoring her growing influence behind the camera.