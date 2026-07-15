Gonçalo Ramos Siblings: Get to Know Lourenço Ramos

Gonçalo Matias Ramos is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club AC Milan and the Portugal national team.

Born on 20 June 2001 in Olhão, Portugal, he stands at 1.85m and has established himself as one of the most promising forwards in European football.

Ramos rose through the ranks of Benfica’s renowned youth academy and has since enjoyed successful spells at Paris Saint-Germain before his high-profile transfer to AC Milan in 2026.

His breakthrough on the international stage came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored a memorable hat-trick against Switzerland.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Gonçalo has a younger brother named Lourenço Ramos.

Lourenço, an aspiring football player, plays as an attacking winger and officially signed a youth formation contract with the S.L. Benfica Academy in December 2025.

They are the sons of Manuel Ramos, a former professional footballer and Portugal youth international who played for clubs including Farense.

In his personal life, Ramos is married to Margarida, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bernardo, in 2025.

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Career

Ramos began his football journey with local clubs Olhanense and Loulé before joining Benfica’s youth system in 2013 at the age of 12.

He progressed steadily through the ranks, making his professional debut for Benfica B in 2019.

His first-team breakthrough came in the 2020–21 season, and he became a key player by 2022–23, scoring 27 goals across all competitions and helping Benfica secure the Primeira Liga title.

In 2023, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain initially on loan, with the deal made permanent.

At PSG, Ramos contributed to multiple domestic successes and back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026, including a continental treble in one of those campaigns.

His performances showcased his ability to perform at the highest level, often coming off the bench or competing in a star-studded attack.

In 2026, AC Milan signed him for a club-record fee, marking a new chapter in his career as he aims to lead the Italian giants forward.

Internationally, Ramos has represented Portugal at various youth levels, notably helping the U19 and U21 teams reach European Championship finals.

He earned senior caps starting in 2022 and delivered standout moments, such as his World Cup hat-trick and contributions in Nations League and qualifying campaigns.

Accolades

At club level, Ramos won the Primeira Liga with Benfica in 2022-23.

With Paris Saint-Germain, he secured multiple Ligue 1 titles, French cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies, among other domestic and continental honors.

On the international stage with Portugal, he contributed to the 2025 UEFA Nations League victory.

His youth accolades include runner-up finishes in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship (2019) and Under-21 Championship (2021).

Individually, he claimed the Golden Boot at the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, was the top scorer in the 2019–20 UEFA Youth League, and received several Primeira Liga monthly awards along with recognition as a top young talent in Portugal.