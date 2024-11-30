Government Disburses Sh1 Billion For Medical Intern Stipends

The government has allocated Sh1 billion to settle stipends and arrears for medical interns.

Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa announced on Saturday, November 30, 2024, that the funds would benefit 826 medical officer interns, 274 pharmacists, 71 dentists, 140 clinical officer interns, 1,185 nursing officer interns, and 1,251 clinical officer interns.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the successful payment of monthly stipends and accrued arrears to nursing interns, clinical officers interns, Medical Officers Interns, and Pharmacists Interns,” Barasa said

Sh500 million has been set aside to clear arrears, while Sh110 million caters to the regular payment of nursing and clinical officer interns.

An additional Sh326 million addresses arrears for medical officer interns, dental officers, and pharmacist interns.

“This 100% disbursement ensures all posted interns in the specified cadres receive their dues without delay, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to addressing healthcare workers’ welfare,” the CS added.

However, the announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the healthcare sector. Over 600 doctors are expected to convene at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel for a Special Delegates Conference (SDC) to deliberate on a potential nationwide strike over unfulfilled promises by the government.

Also Read: Over 600 doctors to meet in Nairobi over planned strike

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Davji Atellah, stated that doctors would decide on strike action lasting between 14 to 21 days. The grievances stem from delayed salary payments and unmet commitments, including a return-to-work formula following a 56-day strike earlier this year.

KMPDU also criticized a proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to slash interns’ stipends from Sh206,000 to Sh70,000, arguing it undermines their critical role in healthcare delivery.

“The government must honor its commitments, or we will issue a nationwide strike notice before the year ends,” Atellah warned.

Adding to the healthcare crisis, the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has threatened to strike from December 23, 2024, citing discrimination in the rollout of the rebranded Taifa Care (formerly the Social Health Insurance Fund).

KUCO National Chairperson Peterson Wachira accused the Social Health Authority (SHA) of excluding clinical officers from providing services under the new model. “This crisis affects over six million Kenyans and could lead to the collapse of the health sector due to poor management,” Wachira said.

Other healthcare professionals echoed the concerns, highlighting disruptions caused by the new funding model. Specialists, including eye surgeons and anesthetists, reported delays in critical operations and approvals for medical services.