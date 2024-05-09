Gov’t Monitoring School Conditions Ahead of Reopening – PS Omollo

The government is monitoring the current conditions to ensure the safe and scheduled reopening of schools next week.

This initiative is spearheaded by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) alongside Regional and County Directors of Education with their collaborative effort vital to facilitate the coordination necessary for this undertaking.

Schools are set to resume on Monday May 13, following forecasts indicating a decrease in the recent heavy rains.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said students, especially those in boarding schools, will begin their return between tomorrow and Monday.

“Despite some challenges, we have implemented measures to ensure the safe movement of students,” assured the PS.

In Nairobi County, where many families were displaced by floods, affected schools are undergoing necessary repairs.

Omollo said a total of 21 Counties have been severely impacted, with nearly 2,000 schools affected.

“We have established adequate mechanisms to enable our students to continue their education smoothly,” he stated.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Thursday announced that the government will extend the second term to make up for time lost after a two-week reopening postponement due to floods.

Schools were to reopen for the second term on April 29 but the government put it off in the wake of heavy rainfall and devastating floods which have so far killed over 260 people.

President William Ruto this week announced that learners will resume classes Monday, May 13, based on weather forecasts indicating reduced rainfall from this weekend.

On Thursday, Machogu said the second term will be extended by a yet-to-be-determined period to enable schools to cover the syllabus ahead of this year’s national examinations in November.

“For Form Four candidates, we will see how we can recover time lost by extending [the second term by] a few days. They were expected to close for three weeks in August and we might minimise the number of days schools will be closed,” he said.

He however noted that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations will not be postponed.

“The examination calendar remains the same; KCSE and KPSEA will be taken in the normal time from November,” said Machogu.

He allayed fears of learners’ safety during the school reopening, saying the government had assessed the situation and established that it is “manageable”.

“What we are getting from the experts is that we won’t have as much rain as we have had before. If anything, the situation is only improving all over the country,” Machogu said.

He said a section of schools in seven counties among them Tana River, Homa Bay and Kisumu may not re-open on Monday.

He said his ministry will explore other learning options such as relocation of learners to safer centres.

Omollo at the same time said preparations for the upcoming Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 1 are also nearing completion, with activities planned at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County.

“We have had an assessment of virtually all the locations the activities will be happening as part of the celebrations.”

“We started at Matulo airstrip where work is over 90 percent complete and ready by the 15th of this month, then we proceeded to Kibabii University where we will have exhibitions as part of the run up towards the celebrations,” said the PS.

The stadium will host the main celebrations, which will be preceded by an exhibition at the Kibabii University under the theme “Food and Security” while the County Commissioner’s residence will host the State Luncheon after the celebrations.

“Our last point of call was the County Commissioner’s residence which will be the garden where the President will host the luncheon. That is ready, the contractor will hand over the site on Monday and we are confident that all other preparations for the celebrations will be completed in time.” added the PS.

National Youth Service personnel are aiding in the completion of the stadium’s terraces, and infrastructure, including road repairs and utility services which are on schedule. The teams at KERRA, KURA are also on track to deliver the feeder roads within and outside Bungoma town while Kenya Power and Lighting Company and State Department for Water have also done the necessary electricity and water connections.

Omollo was accompanied by the Principal Secretaries in charge of Performance and Delivery Management, Veronica Nduva and Devolution Teresia Mbaika as well as the Western Region Commissioner Irungu Macharia, Senior State officials from the National Celebrations Steering Committee, Kibabii University Vice Chancellor Professor Isaac Ipara Odeo and Bungoma County officials.